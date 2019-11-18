NFL flexes Dec. 1 Raiders-Chiefs showdown from noon to late-afternoon kickoff

A showdown with AFC West implications in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium has been moved to a later time slot.

The Oakland Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs matchup has been shifted from noon Central to 3:25 p.m. and will air on CBS, the NFL announced Monday. The league moved the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game to the noon time slot.

The late-afternoon start time typically takes advantage of a larger television viewing audience. There are fewer games being played around the league during the later-afternoon window.

The Raiders have won three straight games and are currently 6-4. Oakland could move into first place in the AFC West with a half-game lead if the Chiefs (6-4) lose against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Should the Chiefs defeat the Chargers, they’ll continue to hold a half-game lead in the division to set up the Week 13 matchup. The Chiefs have a bye next weekend.

The Chiefs started the season 4-0, which included a 28-10 win over Oakland in Week 2, but have gone 2-4 since.