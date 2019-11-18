Chiefs lead Chargers at halftime in Mexico despite sluggish offense, Hill’s new injury

Not the high scoring game many expected, but the Chiefs took a 10-9 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Chiefs get the ball to begin the second half.

Tyrann Mathieu’s second interception as a member of the Chiefs came at an ideal time.

The Chiefs’ offense had mustered 62 total yards and three first downs in the first 1 1/2 quarters. Patrick Mahomes had tossed his second interception of the season, and the Chargers’ defense was playing well.

But Mathieu stepped in front of a slant intended for Keenan Allen and returned the pick 35 yards to the L.A. 6. From there, LeSean McCoy, on his first attempt of the night after sitting out last week’s game as a healthy scratch, followed Anthony Sherman’s block into the end zone as the Chiefs took a 7-3 lead.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Chargers moved the ball throughout the first half but big plays by the Chiefs’ defense kept the game close.

Frank Clark got to Philip Rivers and jarred the ball from his possession. The ball went forward and into the bread basket of tackle Derrick Nnadi for the rare interior lineman interception. ESPN reported that the 312-pound Nnadi was the second-heaviest player with an interception this season.

Later in the half, the Chargers drove to the Chiefs’ 8, but rookie safety Juan Thornhill came up with a shoulder-first hit on Allen to break up a pass on third down. The Chargers settled for Michael Badgley’s second field goal. He had missed from 40 yards earlier in the half.

Tyreek Hill injury

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill came up limping after running a pass route on the first series. Train trainer Rick Burkholder was working on Hill’s left hamstring on the sideline before Hill went to the locker room. His return was listed as questionable.

Hill entered the game having played only 42 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season. He suffered a shoulder injury in the opener and missed the next four games. Those were the first games he’s missed because of an injury in his career.

Hill returned to the bench before the end of the half.

Slow start on both sides for Chiefs

It was a bad start for the Chiefs. Rivers audibled out of a couple of plays on the first series and made the right calls. On one, he isolated running back Austin Ekeler on defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. That play resulted in a 37-yard gain and drive ended with a field goal.

Penalties have been a problem all season for the Chiefs and a holding flag on running back Damien Williams on the Chiefs’ first series put the Chiefs in a second-and-20. The series ended with a short punt. The Chiefs came up scoreless on their first three possessions, but got the McCoy touchdown and a Harrison Butker 41-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Improved field?

The Chiefs didn’t play in Estadio Azteca last season when poor field conditions forced the game’s cancellation. The teams were assured that wouldn’t be a problem Monday. But the turn was loose and produced plenty of divots.