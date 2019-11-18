Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaves game with hamstring injury

For the second time this season, an injury has forced Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of the game before the end of the first quarter.

Hill suffered a hamstring injury on the final play of the Chiefs’ opening drive Monday against the Chargers in Mexico City. His return is questionable.

Initially, he remained on the sideline with teammates. But after stretching and jogging in place, he eventually left for the locker room at Estadio Azteca. He returned to the sideline with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

Hill missed four games earlier this season with a shoulder injury that prompted him to leave the Chiefs’ season-opening win in Jacksonville. He was hospitalized that day.

On the first play without Hill, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted Hill’s replacement, Mecole Hardman, for a 4-yard gain.