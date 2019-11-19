Seven statistics you may have missed from Chiefs’ win over Chargers

It’s hard to fathom because Thanksgiving is nine days away, but the Chiefs won’t play another game until next month.

After beating the Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City on Monday night, the Chiefs will have their bye week before taking on the Raiders, who are second in the AFC West, on Dec. 1.

The Chiefs can enjoy the break because they are coming off a victory.

Here are seven stats you may have missed from Monday night’s win over the Chargers (via the Chiefs and multiple Twitter users):

1. Historic Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surpassed 6,000 yards for his career in the game. Kelce has 473 catches and 6,069 receiving yards in 91 career games. No tight end in NFL history has reached 450+ receptions and 6,000+ receiving yards faster than Kelce. Here’s the list:

91: Travis Kelce 473, 6,069

94: Kellen Winslow 471, 6,022

98: Rob Gronkowski 451, 6,797

100: Jimmy Graham 485, 6,063

105: Antonio Gates 467, 6,069

113: Jason Witten 531, 6,043

2. Divisional domination

The Chiefs are 3-0 against the AFC West this season, having won all three divisional games on the road. They continue to beat up on West foes.

The Patriots record over the AFC East is 23-5 during the same period. https://t.co/WHKx1BTUSz — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 19, 2019

3. Mahomes’ legs

NFL Research noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off his running ability:

The @Chiefs' win on #MNF was an unorthodox one ...



Patrick Mahomes had the fewest pass yards of his career in a full game (182) and led the team in rushing with a career-high 59 yards.



Meanwhile, the defense snagged 4 interceptions, their most INTs in a game since Week 5, 2018. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2019

4. A slow first half

Mahomes’ first-half passing yards were the fewest of his career:

Philip Rivers threw for 237 pass yards in the first half of #MondayNightFootball, his most in an opening half since Week 14, 2017 vs the Redskins (256).



Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for only 63 yards, his fewest in an opening half in his career.#KCvsLAC — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2019

5. McCoy’s 11K

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had 29 rushing yards Monday and has 11,006 career rushing yards, which is 22nd on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He is the third active player with at least 11,000 career rushing yards:

15,224 Frank Gore 2005-19

13,834 Adrian Peterson 2007-19

11,006 LeSean McCoy 2009-19

6. A few Rivers notes

These are from ESPN Stats and Info about Chargers quarerback Philip Rivers:

Rivers has 0 TD and 4 Int in the final 2 minutes of regulation in a 1-possession game this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2019

7. 100, 100, 100

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had a field goal and three extra points and has 104 points this season. It’s the third consecutive season that Butker has had 100 or more points.

The Chiefs record for 100-point seasons is 11 by Nick Lowery (1981, ’83-86, ’88-93). Jan Stenerud is second with five..