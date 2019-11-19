After win over Chargers, Chiefs announce when playoff tickets will go on sale

The day after a victory is always a good time to announce the sale of Chiefs playoff tickets.

The team, coming off a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in Mexico City, said tickets for the postseason will go on sale for the general public Dec. 5 with the Jackson County presale a day earlier.

You know the drill. Jackson County taxpayers can purchase tickets beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office on the northwest side of the stadium. Ticket buyers must have one form of identification that includes a photo of the person buying tickets and a paid personal 2018 Jackson County property tax receipt. No phone orders are available for these tickets.

The presale also is extended to Chiefs Kingdom Reward members.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

On Dec. 5, tickets can be purchased online at chiefs.com/tickets, through the Chiefs Mobile App or at the Arrowhead ticket office. If a postseason game doesn’t occur, fans will be refunded the full amount via the method of payment.

The first weekend of playoff games is Jan. 4-5, the wild card round. The divisional round games are Jan. 11-12 and the AFC Championship game is Jan. 19. Season results determine the playoff bracket, and kickoff dates and times for the first two rounds are determined a week in advance.

Last season, the Chiefs were the top seed in the AFC and played home games in the divisional round and AFC title game. The Chiefs have appeared in the playoffs five of the previous six years.

With Monday’s victory, the Chiefs are 7-4 and lead the 6-4 Oakland Raiders in the AFC West. The teams meet on Dec. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium.