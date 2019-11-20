SportsBeat KC: Michael MacCambridge’s new book tells story of 1969 Chiefs and KC

The Kansas City Chiefs took to the field before Saturday’s preseason game, Aug. 24, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. 2009 Star file photo

Fifty years ago, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV with one of the most dominant teams in pro football history. Author Michael MacCambridge captured the remarkable season and what it meant to Kansas City in his new book “69 Chiefs: A Team, a Season and the Birth of Modern Kansas City.”

On Oct. 27, the day the Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead, MacCambridge participated in a Rainy Day Books author event at Unity Temple on the Plaza with NFL Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Jan Stenerud. The moderator was The Star’s Vahe Gregorian. The panel spoke the closeness of that team, how it withstood the absence of quarterback Len Dawson for six games and what it was like to participate in the greatest victory in team history.

Said MacCambridge: “I just thought the ’69 Chiefs was a great story of an athletic triumph, a great cultural story and I know this was the last chance to tell it.”

Hear the discussion on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast presented by Big O Tires.

