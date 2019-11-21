Gehrig Dieter makes long trek back to Chiefs active roster

More than two hours before kickoff Monday night in Mexico City, the Chiefs had one player on the field. One player running routes, one catching passes and one pinpointing his footwork along the sideline.

Gehrig Dieter.

Makes sense, too. Earlier in the day, the Chiefs had promoted Dieter, a third-year wide receiver, from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and he was active Monday for the first time this season. So he made a point to emerge through the makeshift tunnel at Estadio Azteca at the earliest moment possible.

“It was motivating,” Dieter said. “I worked hard when I got injured to try to get back in this position. It was exciting for them to bring me up. I was ready.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It’s been a long, uncertain journey.

Dieter finished the 2018 season on the upswing, his playing time slowly increasing as it progressed. But after arriving at training camp in search of parlaying that momentum into a bigger role, a bulging disc provided an impedance. He spent camp practices on the sideline, a first-row seat to witness his roster spot evaporate. A day before the season, the Chiefs decided they could wait no longer and waived him with an injury settlement.

Over the next several weeks, his health improved. Without the benefit of a contract, Dieter texted quarterbacks and asked if they could meet him at various locations around Kansas City. He needed to catch some passes.

The call came in October. The Chiefs added him back to the practice squad. He said he was healthy and able to practice. That was step one.

Step two arrived Monday. The Chiefs promoted Dieter to the 53-man roster after placing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve because of a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.

So when Dieter took his first special teams snaps Monday against the Chargers in Mexico City, it marked his first NFL action since last January’s playoff game against the Patriots. Ten months.

“Playing in the playoffs last year and at the end of the season when all those games mean so much and the intensity is always high, I knew what to expect when I got out there,” Dieter said. “This was just like that. For me, it was just getting out there, getting my feet wet, getting back into action.”

Backtracking those 10 months, practice reps supplied the lone preparation for the speed of the NFL. He spent time on the scout team. Worked in multiple roles on the special teams units. He wanted to be ready for anything.

On Monday, he was needed perhaps more than he initially expected. As the injuries stockpiled, Dieter was summoned into 10 snaps with the special teams and three more on offense.

He made one tackle on the punt team.

“I was ready for whatever they needed me to do,” Dieter said. “We had some injuries, so I got some (playing time). I thought I did pretty well, so I’m excited about that. I’ll be ready for whatever they need from me going forward.”