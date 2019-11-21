Forbes says Chiefs are one of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world

Soccer might be the most popular sport in the world, but the NFL is the most financially lucrative league on the planet.

That can bee seen in the Forbes list of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, which came out this week.

The NFL has 26 teams on the list, including the Chiefs.

Nine Major League Baseball franchises, eight European soccer teams and seven NBA teams fill out the Forbes 50.

The Chiefs are tied for 47th with the St. Louis Cardinals, and both teams have a value of $2.1 billion. Forbes estimates the Chiefs last season had an operating income of $60 million, which it says is “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.”

At the top of the list is the Dallas Cowboys, who are worth $5 billion and had an operating income of $365 million. The New York Yankees ($4.6 billion) and Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) are second and third, respectively.

“The NFL is still the dominant sports league when it comes to the worth of its franchises,” Forbes Kurt Badenhausen wrote. “More than half of the top 50 are football squads. Credit the monster media-rights deals with the likes of CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and DirecTV that paid out more than $260 million per team last year. The TV haul is a nice cushion to easily cover teams’ biggest expense item, player costs, before any tickets, sponsorships, beer or replica jerseys are sold.“

Here is the top 50 list:

1. Dallas Cowboys, $5 billion

2. New York Yankees, $4.6 billion

3. Real Madrid, $4.24 billion

4. Barcelona, $4.02 billion

5. New York Knicks, $4 billion

6. Manchester United, $3.81 billion

7. New England Patriots, $3.8 billion

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.7 billion

9. Golden State Warriors, $3.5 billion

10. New York Giants, $3.3 billion

tie Los Angeles Dodgers, $3.3 billion

12. Los Angeles Rams, $3.2 billion

tie Boston Red Sox, $3.2 billion

14. Washington (NFL), $3.1 billion

tie Chicago Cubs, $3.1 billion

16. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion

17. Bayern Munich, $3.02 billion

18. San Francisco Giants, $3 billion

19. Chicago Bears, $2.9 billion

tied Chicago Bulls, $2.9 billion

21. New York Jets, $2.85 billion

22. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion

tie Boston Celtics $2.8 billion

24. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.75 billion

25. Manchester City, $2.69 billion

26. Denver Broncos, $2.65 billion

27. Green Bay Packers, $2.63 billion

28. Atlanta Falcons, $2.6 billion

29. Baltimore Ravens, $2.59 billion

30. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.585 billion

31. Seattle Seahawks, $2.58 billion

tie Chelsea, $2.58 billion

tie Miami Dolphins, $2.58 billion

34. Oakland Raiders, $2.42 billion

35. Minnesota Vikings, $2.5 billion

36. Indianapolis Colts, $2.38 billion

37. New Jersey Nets, $2.35 billion

38. Houston Rockets, $2.3 billion

tie Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion

tie New York Mets, $2.3 billion

41. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.28 billion

42. Arsenal, $2.27 billion

43. Dallas Mavericks, $2.25 billion

44. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.2 billion

45. Liverpool, $2.18 billion

46. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion

47. Chiefs, $2.1 billion

(tie) St. Louis Cardinals, $2.1 billion

49. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.08 billion

tie New Orleans Saints, $2.08 billion

You can read more of the Forbes story here.