Chiefs Want to know the secret to the success of Patrick Mahomes? Have a listen to Melba Mills, a 100-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan November 24, 2019 05:50 AM

Melba Mills, of Bonner Springs is a centenarian and a big Patrick Mahomes fan. She and her family were invited to the Chiefs home opener and Melba was presented an autographed ball by Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.