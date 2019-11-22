Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ foundation gives nearly a quarter million dollars to local charities

Whether he’s in his usual No. 15 jersey or a suit, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does some amazing things.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, spent Thursday night at his foundation’s gala at the Marriott Downtown Kansas City where it distributed $15,000 grants to 15 local charities.

According to the 15 and the Mahomies website, the foundation’s “signature program is called 15 FOR 15, which will support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”

Mahomes tweeted: “What a night for @15andMahomies thank you to the wonderful community of Kansas City for supporting me and my foundation!”

Here are scenes from the event:

According to KCTV-5, these charities that received the grants:

Special Olympics Missouri

Operation Breakthrough

St. Mark’s/United Inner-City Services

Variety KC

Children’s Mercy Hospital

Kansas City Public School Foundation

Kansas City, Kansas Public School Foundation

Boys & Girls Club of Johnson County

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Team Little Owl

City Year

Lead to Read

Turn the Page Kansas City

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Make a Wish Kansas City

