Chiefs coach Andy Reid ‘optimistic’ on Tyreek Hill’s availability vs. Raiders

Hamstring injuries can be tricky given their sometimes lingering effects.

The Kansas City Chiefs, though, don’t appear too concerned about wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who played just seven snaps after tweaking his right hamstring against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Hill could even be available for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, depending on how he does in the coming week of practices.

“I’ll think he’ll be all right,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “We’ll see how it goes. But, listen, I am optimistic.”

Hill briefly left the Week 11 game and went to the locker room after the injury in the first quarter. But the star wide receiver eventually returned to the sidelines, where he remained for the duration of the game.

Players with serious injuries typically stay in the locker room after leaving a game to receive immediate treatment, which wasn’t the case for Hill.

Reid’s positive forecast Monday matches a report from last week, which categorized Hill’s injury as minor and day-to-day.

The Chiefs coach further pointed out that Hill spent time working with head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder before taking off for the bye.

“He’s been with Rick a bit this past week, but he had some things he had to also take care of,” Reid said. “I’ll see tomorrow how he handles things, so he’ll be out and move around a bit tomorrow.”

In other injury news, Reid provided clarification on running back LeSean McCoy, who left the Week 11 game because of a head injury.

“I can tell you that LeSean, that he was not in the concussion protocol,” Reid said. “There was a question of that after the game; that’s not where he’s at.”

The Chiefs (7-4) return to the practice field Wednesday in advance of Week 13’s showdown against the Raiders (6-5) in a contest with AFC West and postseason implications.