Bobby Bell on SportsBeat KC: Chiefs-Raiders, ‘was like a Super Bowl’

Bobby Bell talking Raiders. Doesn’t get much better than that.

The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry is one of the NFL’s most intense, and nobody enjoyed those games more than Bell. In the final years of the American Football League, the teams battled for division supremacy and the teams combined for three of the AFL’s four Super Bowl appearances.

Bell, perhaps the greatest player in Chiefs history, played a major role in those battles and joined The Star’s Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC on Monday, reminiscing about the games and the personalities who shaped the rivalry.

Bell talks about why he once followed running back Clem Daniels into the Raiders huddle, why the teams brought the heat each time they played.

Also, Kansas beat writer Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ appearance in the Maui Invitational, which started Monday and how Bill Self might adjust his lineups to play three games in three days.

