SportsBeat KC: Chiefs look to keep streaks alive versus the Broncos and Darth Vader

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock: Darth Vader? AP

Both teams are coming off road victories when the Chiefs visit the Broncos Sunday.

The Chiefs won at Buffalo, the Broncos at New England. Denver seeks to end Kansas City’s recent dominance in the series, with the Chiefs riding into this game with series streaks of nine wins overall and five straight in the Mile High City.

The Star’s A-Team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell break it down on this episode of SportsBeat KC, our daily podcast. They cover the Chiefs’ dominant running game and the addition of Le’Veon Bell. Also, is Patrick Mahomes and the KC passing game taking some criticism, and why did Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock compare himself to Darth Vader?

