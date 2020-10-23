Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy says Le’Veon Bell contacted Clyde Edwards-Helaire before signing

Concerns about team chemistry and how running back Le’Veon Bell might fit in alongside Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs’ backfield were effectively put to rest this week.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made sure of it Thursday by sharing the story of what Bell did before signing with Kansas City.

“Le’Veon reached out to Clyde and had a conversation with him and told him basically, ‘I don’t want to step on your toes; I want to know if you’re OK with me coming in here,’” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs knew the type of player they were getting in Bell, who was a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler while producing explosive numbers with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-17.

Bell was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite running backs before he languished for 17 games with the New York Jets, leading to his surprise release on Oct. 12.

While the Chiefs already had Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, leading the charge out of the backfield, they didn’t pass up the opportunity to bring in Bell.

Despite his career accomplishments, which include 9,359 yards from scrimmage (6,199 rushing) and 46 touchdowns, the Chiefs’ newest running back felt it appropriate to reach out to Edwards-Helaire before signing a contract.

The good-will gesture certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s a classy individual,” Bieniemy said of Bell. “It says a lot about the person who does not want to come up and disrupt the chemistry that we have.”

Running backs coach Deland McCullough agreed.

“That just lets you know he’s a guy who has respect for what’s going on,” McCullough said. “He has a level of character that maybe people don’t know about, but obviously it showed itself in that situation.”

Now, the Chiefs have visions of using Bell’s football skills as a one-two punch with their rookie against opposing defenses.

“He gives 25 (Edwards-Helaire) a complement because now you got a little bit of thunder and lightning going on with those two,” Bieniemy said.