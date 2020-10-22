Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Le’Veon Bell asked for the top barbecue spot in KC. Chiefs fans had lots of options

The best thing I’ve ever seen written about Kansas City barbecue came from Steve Chamraz, an investigative reporter for WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

There is no shortage of amazing barbecue spots in Kansas City, and new Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell wasted little time in sampling the fare.

“Actually, the first day I got here, I actually did have BBQ,” Bell told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “I had some wings, and they were unbelievable.”

On Thursday, Bell asked fans for their favorite restaurant:

In the first hour alone, there were 1,349 responses, including this one from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai:

Here is but a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying and Bell’s Twitter mentions are going crazy:

