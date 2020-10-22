Le’Veon Bell asked for the top barbecue spot in KC. Chiefs fans had lots of options

The best thing I’ve ever seen written about Kansas City barbecue came from Steve Chamraz, an investigative reporter for WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Here's the problem with KC BBQ...



You go to one place, 20 people will tell you the 20 places you should have gone.



Remarkably, every one of those 20 people are correct.



BBQ in KC is just that good. — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) April 25, 2018

There is no shortage of amazing barbecue spots in Kansas City, and new Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell wasted little time in sampling the fare.

“Actually, the first day I got here, I actually did have BBQ,” Bell told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “I had some wings, and they were unbelievable.”

On Thursday, Bell asked fans for their favorite restaurant:

best BBQ in KC? gooo — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 23, 2020

In the first hour alone, there were 1,349 responses, including this one from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai:

Great to see the newest member of America’s Team getting fully acclimated to Kansas City! #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack https://t.co/yi18UpgFgi — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 23, 2020

Here is but a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying and Bell’s Twitter mentions are going crazy:

Underrated meals are Gates Mixed Plate and credit @kholmesKSHB the Rib Tips at LC’s BBQ near the stadium/facility. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 23, 2020

Harp being on top means you know bbq — Karatekid (@The_DQ) October 23, 2020

Yeah, but Q39 can bring it also. — UNCLE FESTR (@TheUncleFestr) October 23, 2020

No Arthur Bryant's?? — Robert Williams (@RobWilliams1971) October 23, 2020

Joe's, Slaps, Q39, Jack Stack and LC's. All of them, in no order https://t.co/uRITC3r6Mf — Brian T. Jones, Sr. (@BJonesSports) October 23, 2020

This guy gets it — MC EAZY WORLD PEACE (@epizzletwizzle) October 23, 2020

Arthur Bryant's for lunch, beef n ham combo w/ fries. Jackstack for dinner cuz their beans n cheesy corn the best side dishes in KC — Chiefs Outsider Anthony Arrowhead (@AnthonyTa2u) October 23, 2020

The correct answer is yes, all of it. It’s hard to find bad BBQ in KC. Just depends on what you crave. — Pfatmat (@pfatmat) October 23, 2020

Honestly, if you have bbq once a week, it's gonna take you like 6 months at least to get through all of them. Everyone will tell you to start with Joe's, Gates, all the big ones but don't forget the little hole in the wall places too. — 'Will you shut up, man?' (@AprilTara) October 23, 2020

BBs Lawnside is the most entertaining place to eat BBQ. Live Blues music, outdoor patio, and Food is good too. — Sean Schaefer (@CreeperTrading) October 23, 2020

Oh man! Now you’ve started the greatest debate of all time! Fortunately for you KC bbq is the best ever! You can’t go wrong too many places. — JayBee3 (@LdyHzkr) October 23, 2020