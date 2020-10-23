SportsBeat KC: For Bell, Lock, the game is about being a Chief and beating the Chiefs

We’ll see Le’Veon Bell in a Chiefs uniform on Sunday. AP

SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, focuses on two of the more intriguing figures in Sunday’s Chiefs game at Denver against the Broncos: Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Bell signed with the Chiefs about a week ago and will suit up with his new team for the first time. The Chiefs’ coaches spoke highly of Bell this week, so don’t be surprised if he sees plenty of action Sunday. You’ll hear some of Bell’s meeting with reporters, with an emphasis of how and why he decided to sign with the Chiefs.

Lock was the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2018 and the Chiefs will be the first team he faces for the second time in his career. The Broncos lost at Arrowhead Stadium late last season. It’s been a good start for Lock, the former Lee’s Summit High and Mizzou star, and he spent much of his sit-down with the media this week talking about his Kansas City background and facing his hometown team.

