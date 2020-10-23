Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins declared out for game against Broncos Sunday

Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s impressive iron-man streak of 134 consecutive NFL starts officially comes to an end Sunday.

The Chiefs on Friday declared Schwartz, who has a back injury, out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Schwartz, who didn’t practice this past week, initially popped up on the final injury report in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. He played just eight snaps before leaving in the first quarter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice that the starting offensive line will consist of Nick Allegretti at left guard and Mike Remmers at right tackle. Remmers kicked outside from left guard to right tackle when Schwartz left Week 6’s game.

With the shuffled offensive line, which included a change at center from Austin Reiter to Daniel Kilgore, the Chiefs gouged the Bills with 245 yards rushing and a touchdown on 46 attempts.

Schwartz isn’t the only starter the Chiefs must replace in Week 7.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Watkins originally suffered the injury in Week 5 and did not finish the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs will continue to rely on wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle alongside Tyreek Hill in the passing game.

Backup defensive ends Alex Okafor (hamstring) and Taco Charlton (knee) are also designated as out against the Broncos. Without Okafor and Charlton, the Chiefs are left with Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Demone Harris as the remaining healthy options at defensive end on their active 53-player roster.

Reid, however, pointed out the defensive line has flexibility to overcome the absences of Okafor and Charlton.

“The thing that we do have is (defensive tackle) Chris (Jones) and play either or if needed,” Reid said. “So, I think we’ll be OK with the rotation there.”

In addition to Jones, rookie Tershawn Wharton can play inside or outside.