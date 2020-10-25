Good things happen for the Chiefs when K-State product Byron Pringle touches the ball

Something special has happened each of the last three times Byron Pringle has touched the ball in an NFL game.

At Buffalo a week ago, Pringle hauled in a 37-yard strike from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to set up the game-clinching points in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday at Denver, Pringle downed a punt inside the 1-yard line. His biggest play came a few minutes later.

He brought a kickoff back 102 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 15-point lead in the second quarter of a game they’d go on to win 43-16.

The play was a result of Pringle’s quick burst through the hole created by excellent blocking.

“I knew I was going to hit it hard,” Pringle said. “Once I saw the hole open it, I ran through it. I had two dudes back side to miss. I made them miss, I was running for the touchdown. I wasn’t looking back.”

The touchdown was Pringle’s second for the Chiefs in his two years as a pro. He had a receiving touchdown last year.

Special teams success is in his blood. Pringle played at Kansas State, a program that excelled in special teams play under BIll Snyder and continues to flourish under Chris Klieman. On Saturday, Phillips Brooks returned two punts for touchdowns in the Wildcats’ triumph over Kansas.

And Pringle noticed.

“It’s good Kansas State is keeping it rolling,” said Pringle, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in his college career.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Pringle also doesn’t forget a play he should have made. Asked about hustling downfield to down Tommy Townsend’s punt at the 1 Sunday, Pringle said he remains motivated by a punt that rolled away and into the end zone against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.

“We never stop working on it, and me especially because I missed one in the Super Bowl,” Pringle said. “I was so happy I made that play and I know Coach (Dave) Toub was happy, too.”

Toub had to be thrilled by Pringle and all of his special teams players. Harrison Butker booted three field goals, and although he missed his fifth extra point of the year it came at the end of the Chiefs’ blowout victory.

Pringle thought of one play he wished he’d have made Sunday. The Broncos muffed a punt and Pringle was the closest Chief to it. Not the closest player — that distinction went to a Denver Bronco who made the recovery. But Pringle said he’d like a do-over on that moment.

That attitude has made him a favorite with Chiefs teammates and fans. He doesn’t get on the field often, totaling 54 offensive snaps for the season entering the game. But the undrafted free agent whose pro career was delayed by a year because of a hamstring injury before his rookie season understands he must take advantage of every opportunity he’s presented.

“Whenever my name is called,” Pringle said, “I’m going to give it my all.”