SportsBeat KC: Chiefs’ most complete game this season produces blowout win in Denver

We hear from the Chief's Byron Pringle on today's podcast.

The Chiefs amassed a season-low in total and passing yards. They also lost the time-of-possession battle. And yet they blew out the Denver Broncos 43-16 Sunday. How?

Their defense and special teams were terrific. The Chiefs got a touchdown in each phase. And Patrick Mahomes and the offense were good enough to come up with three touchdowns and three field goals.

The KC Star’s A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger joined host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the Chiefs’ 10th straight victory over the Broncos and sixth straight in Denver. Also, you’ll hear from one of the game’s stars, wide receiver Byron Pringle, the former Kansas State standout who returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.

Story links:

The 2020 evolution of the Chiefs, and why it’s bad news for the rest of the AFC

“Non-scholarship” players keyed Chiefs romp over Denver and embody team’s growth

Mile High Lockdown: Chiefs blowout of Broncos was illuminating. What we learned

Chiefs report card: Defense, special teams take highest marks in thorough mauling

Chiefs defense is outdoing its 2019 production. You know, when they won a Super Bowl

Good things happen for the Chiefs when K-State product Byron Pringle touches the ball