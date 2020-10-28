SportsBeat KC: Mizzou meets foe with three week’s rest, and Mahomes makes NBA pitch

Missouri’s Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie had a lot to celebrate. AP

As of Wednesday, the Missouri at Florida game is on. Enough COVID-19 positive cases kept the Gators off the practice field for nearly two weeks since their last game on Oct. 10, but coach Dan Mullen, who also tested positive during that stretch, has said Florida will have enough players to field a team for Saturday’s game in Gainesville.

That’s college football in 2020. The game should be a good one. Mizzou has won two straight in different ways, a grinder against Kentucky, which followed a shootout against LSU. The Gators are 2-1 and have one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Kyle Trask. Beat writer Souichi Terada breaks down the contest.

After a break, you’ll hear from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a variety of topics, including the prospect of the NBA coming to Kansas City if the Toronto Raptors are seeking a temporary headquarters.

