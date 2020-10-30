CBS Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan opens up about some of his most famous calls

Broadcaster Kevin Harlan in 2011. Kansas City Star

Years ago, broadcaster Kevin Harlan received some good advice from the legendary Verne Lundquist: Don’t read what other people are saying about you.

So while Harlan, 60, has become a national favorite for his work on NBA and NFL games, he’s blissfully unaware of the public’s opinion of his work.

“There are many broadcasters that are very involved in it,” Harlan said. “I do use Twitter for a news source, but I never go and look up my name. ... We’ve got three daughters and they’ll tell me occasionally if something good or bad has been in there; if there is something I need to be attentive to or if there’s something that’s been said that’s wrong or whatever.”

Harlan, who has a home in Prairie Village, generated quite a bit of press for calling last season’s regular-season finale at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs leaped over the Patriots into the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff field by beating the Chargers and having New England lose at home to Miami.

The critical juncture of those two games came seconds apart and Harlan called both games. It was one of his more memorable broadcasts during his time with CBS, ESPN and Westwood One radio.

In a recent interview, Harlan talked about some of those moments that have tickled the fancy of fans.

Rabbit scores a TD

On Halloween 1992, Harlan and Craig James were on the call for the Michigan-Purdue game when a rabbit ran on the field.

”They stopped play, so when officials and teams are waiting, you’ve got to say, ‘Hey here’s what’s going on.’ And our camera guys for ESPN showed that the rabbit was out on the field, and it ran right down the middle like it was a running back or receiver. Right along the hashmark, cut at the 5 like a running back or receiver would have and jolted into the end zone. And so I called it. And I took the headset off after the game, and told Craig that I hope I haven’t opened myself up here. I just got hired by ESPN, but they liked it.”

Fan on the field

During the second game of the 2016 “Monday Night Football” opening doubleheader, the Rams were being dominated by the 49ers. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter when a fan ran on the field, leading to Harlan’s classic radio call.

“It doesn’t happen that often but when it does on TV you would just say, ‘Now someone’s running on the field.’ They don’t show it, but I was on radio,” Harlan said. “And the guy ran right through the slot receivers position. Case Keenum was about ready to get the snap for the Rams and the guy ran right through the formation. They’re lined up, ready to hike the ball. And the kid ran right through the slot receiver and then he ran untouched for like a minute, like no one was doing anything.

“He just ran through the formation, he ran down, circled around and came back the other way, and players stood there with hands on hips watching this and no one did anything.”

Monday Night feline

Play stopped during a “Monday Night Football” game between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Field a year ago when a black cat took the field.

In this instance, Harlan managed to work in a sponsor’s name.

“The Cowboys were driving and play stopped, the players turn around,” Harlan said. “The official stop the game and everyone’s looking at this black cat who has not left the field and he’s just kind of like rolling around out there. It kind of happens in the course of the game. It’s part of what’s going on in the game.

“I’ve been doing the NFL play by play since 1985 and I can count on one hand, all these things kind of happened here in the last couple years. And I hope people know that it’s it’s just kind of a funny little side part of the game.”

Kevin Harlan’s call of the black cat on the field is CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/cL1euA3IKg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 5, 2019

Two games at once

In Kansas City, the dual call of Chiefs-Chargers and Dolphins-Patriots quickly became a fan favorite.

“The protocol at CBS is to have New York update games like that,” Harlan said. “But as it was unfolding, it turned out to be a big, big thing, but any broadcaster probably would have done the same thing. It just so happened that it was on our watch.

“I was looking down on the floor where we keep this monitor. I could see out of the corner of my eye what’s going on with the game. Damien Williams just scored a great touchdown run (for the Chiefs) ... and then I was looking down like, ‘Oh my god (Miami’s Ryan) Fitzpatrick, a minute to go, he’s goal to go and a chance to score in Foxborough of all places against Brady and the Patriots.’

“And so it unfolded the way it did. It was nice that people liked it. My bosses, I was a little bit concerned. Leaving the booth actually I told Rich (Gannon), ‘I hope I haven’t messed this up.’ But they were, they were very happy with it and it worked out.“

Kevin Harlan is a LEGEND for calling two games at once pic.twitter.com/HUFGy6MpLY — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 29, 2019

Harlan will be back at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday for the first time since that iconic double call. Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call or the Chiefs-Jets game.