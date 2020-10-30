What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Jets game Sunday

Tyreek Hill is the latest Chiefs player to call the Jets a “good football team,” pointing out Friday that you don’t make the NFL by mere happenstance.

Chris Jones said the same Thursday.

Andy Reid said the same Monday.

The Jets are 0-7. The Chiefs are 6-1 and the defending Super Bowl champions.

But what else are the Chiefs supposed to say? A week ago, they acknowledged that complacency is one of the year’s biggest opponents. So, as Hill put it, they’re trying to treat every game as though it’s the Super Bowl.

But make no mistake — it would take a mammoth upset for the Chiefs to lose on Sunday.

Just ask the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs remain favored by 20 points against the Jets, one of the largest lines in the NFL’s modern era.

Just how confident are you in the Chiefs? The money line — betting on the outright winner rather than the spread — is even more eye-opening. In order to profit $100 from a Chiefs win, you’d need to risk a $2,500 bet. On the contrary, if you wager $100 on the Jets to win and they follow through, it would net $1,200.

Those are among the most exaggerated money lines in the past decade. With good reason. The Jets are not only winless, they have only covered the spread once in seven tries. And their average margin of defeat is 16.9 points, a full touchdown worse than any other team in the league.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread with an average margin of victory of 10.7 points, fourth highest in the league.

The over/under for Sunday’s game sits at 49 points. Three of the Chiefs’ seven games this season have reached the over. The same for the Jets.

A sneak peek of next week: The Chiefs are favored 10 points against Carolina, which will enjoy some extra time off after playing Thursday against the Falcons.