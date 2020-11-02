SportsBeat KC: Hear the A-Team and two of the three who threw passes in Chiefs’ victory

We hear from Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

The expected blowout was delivered. The Chiefs knocked out the New York Jets 35-9 on Sunday and just about everything was humming, starting with Patrick Mahomes. His five touchdown passes and 414 passing yards ranking among his career best. But he wasn’t the only Chiefs player to complete a pass. Two others did, including punter Tommy Townsend.

The Star’s A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger joined SportsBeat Live host Blair Kerkhoff for a postgame conversation, now a SportsBeat KC podcast. You’ll also hear the postgame interviews of Mahomes and Townsend.

Story links:

Chiefs opponent is not the other team. It’s themselves, and right now they’re winning

No “lollipop at all.” How a fake punt paved the way in a Chiefs blowout of Jets

Yes, Patrick Mahomes can still beat you. Was that really a question?

Chiefs did what they should do in grounding the Jets. Here’s what we learned

Chiefs report card