Chiefs’ Frank Clark, Mitchell Schwartz to miss Wednesday’s practice, Andy Reid says

The Chiefs are down two players for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said defensive end Frank Clark and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz won’t practice.

Reid said Clark is dealing with a swollen knee, but indicated the injury isn’t serious.

“He should be OK,” Reid said. “We’re resting him today.”

Schwartz left early during the Chiefs’ Week 5 loss to the Raiders and hasn’t practiced since. He’s missed the past two games.

While Clark and Schwartz won’t get in any on-field work, the Chiefs are welcoming back three players.

Reid said wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who missed three straight games with a hamstring injury, will “get some work in” when the Chiefs hit the practice field.

How much, though, remains to be determined.

“We’ll see how he does,” Reid said.

During Watkins’ absence, the Chiefs relied on wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to fill the void alongside Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs have also called up Marcus Kemp from the practice squad in recent games to help out on special teams.

Reid said fullback Anthony Sherman will return to practice since landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 13. Sherman entered the protocol after being exposed to someone who tested positive and hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Raiders.

Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 30 with a shoulder injury, will return to practice Wednesday, Reid said.

Sneed, who suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, opened the season as the starting right cornerback while Bashuad Breeland served a four-game suspension. Despite missing four games, Sneed’s two interceptions are still tied for the team lead with safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen.