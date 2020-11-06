Chiefs’ keys vs. Panthers: If he plays, look out for No. 22, and get after Bridgewater

The Chiefs play host to the Carolina Panthers Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, marking just the seventh time these two have met.

The Chiefs holding a 4-2 edge in the all-time series. Kansas City has won the last two meetings against the NFC South Panthers (3-5).

Here are four key areas to monitor as the Chiefs (7-1) seek to win their third straight before an off-week.

WATCH OUT FOR 22

By all indications, Sunday could mark the return of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday sounded optimistic that McCaffrey could play Sunday,and that’s not good news for the Chiefs’ run defense, which enters the game ranked 29th in the league (142.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

Make no mistake about it: McCaffrey is one of the NFL’s elite running backs.

The fourth-year pro has topped 1,000 yards rushing twice in his career and is a nightmare out of the backfield as a receiver. In 2019 alone, McCaffrey produced 116 catches for 1,005 yards on a head-turning 142 targets to make his case as one of the best players around.

He also has a nose for the end zone, evidenced by 43 total touchdowns (28 rushing) since he entered the league in 2017.

Dealing with McCaffrey would present trouble enough, but the Panthers also have Mike Davis in their backfield. Davis leads Carolina in rushing this season with 350 yards.

CONTAIN TRIPLE-HEADED WR GROUP

The Chiefs’ pass defense is one of the NFL’s best and enters the game ranked third in the league (201.3 yards allowed per game).

But even the best get tested, and the Chiefs must be up to the task against Carolina’s formidable trio of wide receivers: Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

After languishing with the New York Jets for four seasons (2016-19), Anderson is in the middle of a career year and on pace for his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign. He enters Sunday’s game leading the Panthers in receptions (51), yards through the air (688) and targets (67) while averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

Moore’s 622 yards is second behind Anderson and he averages a healthy 18.8 yards per catch. Also important to watch: Samuel is effective out of the slot as a receiver and rusher.

Chiefs cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton will have their hands full against the Panthers’ receivers, and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill must focus on not allowing plays to get behind them on the back end of coverage.

GET AFTER BRIDGEWATER

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in his first season with the Panthers. But he’s playing a scheme he’s familiar with under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who spent time with Bridgewater while the two were together with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Bridgewater can make all the throws required in this offense and Carolina enters the weekend ranked 19th in passing at 250.4 yards per game.

The Panthers, though, haven’t done a good job of protecting Bridgewater, who has been sacked 16 times through eight games. That could be bad news for Carolina’s front five against a Chiefs pass rush boasting defensive ends Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Taco Charlton.

“For us, we have to protect the quarterback in order to get Teddy in a rhythm,” Rhule said.

Easier said than done, of course, and the Chiefs enter the game with 17 sacks. They also lead the league with 14 takeaways. Carolina has weapons, but the Chiefs’ ability to cause havoc in the passing game will disrupt anyone’s offensive timing.

SET THE TONE EARLY

Unlike last week’s opponent, the Chiefs face tough competition in Week 9.

Despite their 3-5 record and being without McCaffrey since Week 2, the Panthers have been competitive. Four of their five losses have come by eight points or less.

The Chiefs showed over the past two games they can take care of business by not letting an opponent hang around, and Kansas City should look to do that again with a fast start against the Panthers, who might be better than their current record indicates.

Getting the KC running game going with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell against Carolina’s 20th-ranked run defense is a good strategy. But the Chiefs can make a bigger statement by letting quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the tone early by going after the Panthers’ pass defense.

Mahomes, remember, is coming off a game in which he threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns en route to AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.