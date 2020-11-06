Chiefs schemes: In the midterm progress report, this team is solid with room to improve

After every game, we grade the Chiefs’ passing and rushing offense and defensive performance, as well as their showing on special teams.

Today we’re rating how they’re doing at the mid-term. The assessement: pretty solid, with room for improvement in certain areas.

If the postgame grades were averaged on a 4.0 system, the Chiefs land this way: 3.25 for passing offense, 2.875 rushing offense, 3.0 passing defense, 2.5 rushing defense and 2.75 special teams.

There have been more “A” grades (16) than “C” through “F” marks (13), with the passing defense receiving an “A” in five of eight games.

We’re probably too tough on Patrick Mahomes, with the passing offense receiving three “A” grades. After all, he’s having an MVP-type season. But a season’s second half remains.

Here’s where the Chiefs-Panthers game Sunday at Arrowhead could turn.

When the Chiefs pass

Mahomes is coming off one of the his best games (he got an “A”): five touchdown passes against the Jets. The Panthers allow 232.5 yards passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL, and should have cornerback Rasul Douglas back — he’s been activated from the COVID-19/reserve list. But Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn missed practice this week with a knee injury.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

The New York Jets effectively limited the KC running game last week, holding the Chiefs to 2.5 yards per carry. It’s been pick-your-poison for Chiefs foes this season: Sell out to slow Mahomes and the passing game, as Buffalo did when the Chiefs rushed for 245 yards, or try to stop the run, as the Jets did and Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers put up huge numbers.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Panthers pass

Teddy Bridgewater is a solid NFL quarterback. Remember when he stepped in for Drew Brees last season and led the Saints to a 5-0 record? He’s completing 71.6 percent of his passes so far this season, and the Panthers’ receiving tandem of Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore has combined for more than 1,300 yards and four touchdowns. Bridgewater can also tuck it and run. This looms as a tough task for the Chiefs, who may get back cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for the game.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Panthers run

Christian McCaffrey practiced this week for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered a high ankle sprain. The Panthers were 3-3 in his absence and with Mike Davis getting the reps. Davis has rushed for 389 yards with 30 receptions for 170 yards and four total touchdowns. This will be another test for the Chiefs’ defense, which has surrendered at least 118 yards in six of its eight games.

Edge: Panthers