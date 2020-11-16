Belleville News-Democrat Logo
DeAndre Hopkins: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘hit God mode’ in last season’s playoffs

Twitter can be a depressing social-media platform, overflowing with negative comments. But sometimes elite athletes tip their cap to another star player.

Such was the case following the Cardinals’ 32-30 win over the Bills on Sunday. Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ catch on a Hail Mary pass won the game in stunning fashion, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently was watching.

Mahomes tweeted at Hopkins, who responded with a reference to the Chiefs’ 51-31 win over the Texans in last season’s AFC Divisional playoff game:

You may recall Houston taking a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter, only to see Mahomes throw four touchdown passes in 10 minutes and start the Chiefs on their way to the blowout victory.

Many Chiefs fans loved Hopkins’ “God mode” comment.

For Texans fans, it was a bitter reminder of a game they’d rather forget.

