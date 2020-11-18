Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins People magazine reader poll of sexiest athletes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make regular appearances in national magazines that aren’t dedicated to sports.

On Wednesday, People magazine revealed Mahomes had won “Sexiest Sports Guy” in its Readers’ Choice Poll.

“There were athletic hotties from all arenas represented, but in the end, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threaded the needle to beat Blake Griffin, Brooks Koepka, Noah Syndergaard and Sean McVay,” the magazine wrote on its website.

Beating out Syndergaard should make Royals fans happy. The Mets pitcher ruffled the feathers of many around Kansas City for throwing a pitch high and tight to Alcides Escobar in the 2015 World Series.

Actor Michael B. Jackson was this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for People magazine. However, the magazine made a list of 12 sexiest men of 2020, and actors Paul Rudd (Shawnee Mission West graduate) and Brad Pitt (Missouri native) made the cut.

Mahomes should be in the next issue of People magazine, which is expected to be available on Friday.

Earlier this year, Mahomes was one of Time magazine’s most influential people and he was on the cover of GQ. In July, People magazine also listed Mahomes as one of the 100 reasons to love America.