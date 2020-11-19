Can Chiefs avenge loss to Raiders? Join SportsBeat Live as we preview AFC West showdown

Just when it started to look like the Chiefs would sleepwalk their way to another AFC West title, the Raiders came to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5 and punched the home team in the mouth. Then they took a victory lap around the stadium on their bus to celebrate. Just like that, the rivalry, which had grown one-sided during the Andy Reid era, regained its edge.

The rematch is Sunday in a new city, Las Vegas, but it’s still the Raiders, and the A-Team is here to talk about the game. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat Live at 9:30 a.m. to preview the game.

There will be plenty to discuss. The teams are both in the playoffs if the season ends today, making the game on Sunday Night Football one of the most attractive of the weekend. Join us with your comments and questions.