Chiefs’ Fisher, Schwartz cleared from reserve/COVID-19 list; Fisher returns to practice

The Chiefs on Thursday had some good news and bad news on the offensive line.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher and starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, were cleared through the league’s protocols.

Fisher will return to practice, the Chiefs announced. And he projects to be available for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The same, however, can’t be said for Schwartz, whose back injury prevented him from doing any on-field work Thursday. Schwartz hasn’t played or practiced since Week 6, meaning Mike Remmers (rib) will be in line to fill in at right tackle while Schwartz continues to recover.

Wide receiver Mecole Harman and backup offensive lineman Martinas Rankin remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving their status for Week 11 uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs welcomed back rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes to practice after he missed Wednesday’s workout with an illness. Keyes mostly contributes on special teams.

Running back Darrel Williams (illness) and defensive end Taco Charlton, who suffered a fractured ankle in Week 9, will not practice.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who returned to full practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 5, is expected to be on the field for a second straight day and the Chiefs like what they’ve seen so far.

“Sammy looks just like Sammy,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Thursday. “He came out and did some good things, and it’s good having him back out there.”

Barring a setback, Watkins is on track to return to action.

The Chiefs will release the full injury/participation report later Thursday afternoon.