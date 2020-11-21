Chiefs set to sign veteran G Stefen Wisniewski to practice squad, source says

Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the end zone. tljungblad@kcstar.com

A familiar face is set to return to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are expected to sign guard Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad once he clears COVID-19 protocols with a view to eventually elevate him to the active 53-player roster, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Saturday with The Star.

Wisniewski arrived Friday night in Kansas City, the source added.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Wisniewski originally joined the Chiefs in late October 2019 before being inserted in the starting lineup at left guard in late December.

A physical player at the point of attack, Wisniewski went on to start all three playoff games, including the Super Bowl, for the Chiefs last season before leaving in free agency after signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh, however, recently released Wisniewski after he returned from injured reserve with a chest injury, opening the path to return to Kansas City.

With Wisniewski in the lineup last season, the Chiefs’ running game took off in late December and into the postseason. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach previously called Wisniewski a “pro’s pro,” while head coach Andy Reid said Wisniewski is “dirty tough.”

How the Chiefs plan to utilize the 31-year-old Wisniewski — who is in his 10th season — for his second tour of duty once he’s on the active roster remains to be seen. But the Chiefs have a plug-and-play option with Wisniewski’s experience in the league and in the scheme.

Second-year pro Nick Allegretti currently starts at left guard, while Andrew Wylie, whom Wisniewski replaced last year, starts at right guard.

Wisniewski, a two-time Super Bowl champion, entered the league in 2011 as a second-round pick with the Oakland Raiders, where he spent four seasons (2011-14). He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 and Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2018.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

In other Saturday roster-related news, the Chiefs placed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) and defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle) on injured reserve.

Schwartz hasn’t played since Week 6, while Charlton suffered a fractured ankle in Week 9.

To fill the roster spots, the Chiefs officially activated cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (shoulder) and defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) from injured reserve. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hardman’s return proves timely with the Chiefs downgrading wide receiver Sammy Watkins from questionable to out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and will be available if needed for Week 11 action.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports first reported the news of Wisniewski’s pending signing.