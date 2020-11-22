Chiefs trail Raiders at halftime: Vegas moving ball, and Carr isn’t getting pressured

Where’s the pass rush?

The Las Vegas offense progressed easily in the first half behind quarterback Derek Carr, who was hardly pressured. The result? The Raiders scored on their first three possessions and led the Chiefs 17-14 at halftime Sunday night.

Carr completed his first 11 passes in his home stadium and was hardly jostled in the pocket.

But his first incompletion was a big play for the Chiefs. Cornerback Charvarius Ward broke up a lofted pass intended for Byran Edwards on third and goal from the 1. Would the Raiders go for it on fourth down? They had no choice but to kick a field goal when their bench was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

When the Raiders settled for a field goal, the Chiefs had an opportunity to take the lead. But a face mask penalty on wide receiver Demarcus Robinson put the Chiefs in a big hole and the drive ended in the game’s first punt.

Revenge advantage for the Chiefs after losing their first game against the Raiders last month?

It will have to kick in during the second half.

The Chiefs get the ball to open the third quarter.

Wrong way Robinson

Robinson appeared to run the wrong route at the end of the first half, and that cost Patrick Mahomes his second interception of the season.

Robinson apparently turned in the wrong direction and Mahomes’ pass went into the arms of cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who had fallen down and made the pick from his knees.

Both picks thrown by Mahomes this season have come against the Raiders. This one cost the Chiefs a chance to at least tie the game heading into halftime.

Mahomes, Kelce passes on first series

The Chiefs got cute, as they often do, on their first possession.

On second and 4 from the 7, Mahomes went in motion. Travis Kelce, lined up in the backfield, took the snap and tossed an underhand pass to Byron Pringle. It was the third underhand pass near the goal line for the Chiefs this season ... and the first that didn’t go for a touchdown.

Pringle picked up the first down, and on the next play Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Hill had five receptions on the 85-yard scoring drive.

The scoring play meant Mahomes had thrown a touchdown pass in his 20th straight game, the longest current streak in the NFL and a franchise record.

And Kelce’s pass? it was better than the only other pass attempt in his career. In 2017, Kelce threw an interception in a game at the New York Giants.

Running game going

The Chiefs figured to get their running game more involved this week.

After combining to rush for 86 yards in the previous two weeks, the Chiefs mixed it up in the first half. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire banged in his second rushing touchdown of the season, a 3-yard power run that required a second effort to get into the end zone.

Le’Veon Bell added two rushing attempts for 16 yards.