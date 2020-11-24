Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Chiefs fans prefer blowouts, of course, but TV ratings love close games like Raiders

National television audiences love close games. That helps explain why the Chiefs’ 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders was the most watched prime-time show since the NFL Kickoff Game — which also involved the Chiefs.

Average viewership for the Sunday night Chiefs-Raiders game — Patrick Mahomes’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce was the game-winner with 28 seconds remaining — was 20.2 million across all NBC and NFL platforms, according to Nielsen ratings.

The game registered a national rating of 10.8 and 23 share. In Kansas City, the game turned in a 50.0 rating and 74 share. The only Sunday Night Football game with a higher rating in Kansas City was a 2013 contest against the Denver Broncos, which had a 51.5 local rating.

The Chiefs have one more game scheduled for Sunday Night Football, on Dec. 6 against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

