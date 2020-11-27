Chiefs’ keys vs. Buccaneers: Gotta rediscover that defensive mojo Sunday vs. Tom Brady

The Chiefs’ march to the postseason continues in Week 12.

But for a second straight week, the Chiefs (9-1) will look across the field and see a formidable opponent, this time in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

The two teams don’t have a lot of history: Sunday will mark just their 13th all-time meeting.

Tampa Bay holds a 7-5 edge in the all-time series, including five straight wins over the Chiefs. But the cast of characters is much different than the last time they played, in November 2016.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs as the chase for the No. 1 seed in the AFC heats up with six games remaining for KC.

DESPERATELY SEEKING (BETTER) DEFENSE

The Chiefs’ defense entered Week 8 on a tear, holding teams to 20 points or less in seven of their first eight games.

Then the wheels came off.

Sure, the Chiefs have continued to win, but they’ve allowed 62 total points, 799 yards and nine big plays, defined as 20 yards or more, in repeatedly close contests.

The Chiefs had to duck a late 67-yard field goal attempt in Week 9 before securing a 33-31 victory over the Panthers. Then, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining in a 35-31 win against the Raiders — a game in which the Chiefs failed to consistently generate pressure in recording no sacks and just one quarterback hit.

They’ve had their share of problems in these recent matchups, and the defense knows it needs to perform better against the Bucs Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think we feel the best right now, especially defensively, especially these last two games,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We’ve got another good football team that we’ve got to play this week, so we have to turn a page and really find a way to continue to commit to each other.”

On paper, it appears the Chiefs might be able to right the ship in Florida. The Buccaneers entered the weekend ranked 18th in total yards per game (357.8), 20th in yards per play (5.5) and 26th in rushing (98.3).

Additionally, Tampa Bay’s offensive line is banged up: tackle Donovan Smith (ankle) and center A.Q. Shipley (neck) are both dealing with injuries.

IT’S STILL BRADY

OK, the Buccaneers’ offensive numbers aside, the Chiefs’ biggest concern is still quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a free-agent deal with Tampa during the offseason after 20 years with the Patriots.

Different team, but the 43-year-old Brady looks virtually the same.

“He’s unbelievable,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a great player, a Hall of Fame player. We’re lucky enough to have a chance to be in this era where we can watch him.”

Brady’s numbers aren’t taking a hit despite the fact he’s playing with a new team and scheme. His 2,955 yards passing are the sixth-most in the league entering Week 12 and his 25 touchdown passes are the fourth-most in the league. With Brady at the helm, Tampa Bay’s passing offense ranks 11th, averaging 259.5 yards per game despite some recent struggles.

The Buccaneers’ signal-caller enjoys ample weapons in wide receivers Mike Evans, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and Chris Godwin. He also has a familiar and reliable tight end in Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement this fall, in addition to the recently added wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brady knows the Chiefs’ defensive scheme from previous matchups ... and the Chiefs’ defense knows it needs to bring its A-game to have a chance to win.

“I don’t think you can take anything away from Tom Brady,” Mathieu said. “He’s still very smart, he’s still trying to throw the ball down the field, and he has all of the weapons that any quarterback could ask for. We’ll have our hands full with him.”

GO AFTER BUCS’ DEFENSE

Under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers defense like to blitz.

A lot.

Tampa Bay ranks among the most blitz-happy teams in the league. The Bucs currently rank a stout fifth in yards allowed (310.5 per game).

Good thing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tends to thrive against blitzes. In Week 3, Mahomes destroyed the Ravens to the tune of 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards and a TD in that 34-20 Chiefs win.

In short, Mahomes is well-equipped to deal with the Bucs’ blitzes and should be able to take advantage of their coverage schemes. It’s more than reasonable to expect good days (again) from receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, who’ve each posted consecutive 100-yard receiving efforts.

They’re just the third pair of Chiefs teammates to accomplish that feat. With another such effort Sunday, Hill and Kelce would join former receiver Derrick Alexander and tight end Tony Gonzalez as the only Chiefs duo to hit 100 in three straight games. Alexander and Gonzalez pulled that hat trick in 2000.

The Buccaneers’ defense will have plenty to think about if they elect to blitz Mahomes and Co.

USE SPECIAL TEAMS TO SET TABLE

The Chiefs are missing kickoff returner Byron Pringle, who landed on injured reserve earlier in the week with an ankle injury. But their return options remain formidable, especially with speedy second-year pro Mecole Hardman back there.

Sunday’s contest could portend a big day for the Chiefs’ return game, as the Bucs rank last in the league in coverage, allowing 37.2 yards per attempt.