Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins active for first time since Week 5, set to play vs. Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins got in for a touchdown during the first-half of game action Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs officially have wide receiver Sammy Watkins back in the lineup Sunday afternoon.

Watkins, who missed five straight games with hamstring and calf injuries, is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watkins originally suffered the hamstring injury in Week 5 before adding the calf ailment in the days leading to his inactive status for Week 11. He practiced fully the past week, though, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid had said Friday there was a “pretty good chance” Watkins would play against Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps for Sunday’s game shapes out with Watkins, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Marcus Kemp, who joined the active roster Saturday from the practice squad.

With Watkins in the fold, the Chiefs’ inactives list doesn’t carry any surprises.

Rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and defensive end Tim Ward will not dress for Sunday’s game.

Seals-Jones, who signed a free-agent deal during the offseason, has now been inactive in 10 of the Chiefs’ 11 games this season. He played in Week 6 but didn’t record a catch on just two offensive snaps.

For the Buccaneers, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, linebacker Jack Cichy, guard John Molchon, cornerback Jamel Dean, tight end Tanner Hudson and quarterback Ryan Griffin are inactive.