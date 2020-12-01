Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Chiefs

Denver, KC restaurants make I-70 barbecue bet for charity on Chiefs-Broncos outcome

The Chiefs are a heavy favorite to win an 11th straight game against the Broncos in the series between AFC rivals.

But if the Broncos should happen to pull the upset, there are going to be some happy kids in Denver and Kansas City.

That’s because Joe’s Kansas City and G-Que barbecue in Denver made a bet on Sunday’s game. The loser will buy lunch for 100 kids in each city.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will work with Operation Breakthrough to feed the kids if the Broncos prevail. That’s not a bad prize for seeing your favorite team lose.

Should the Chiefs win again, former K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make sure the kids get the Denver barbecue through his foundation.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jason Ganahl, founder G-Que barbecue, tweeted this:

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service