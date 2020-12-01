Chiefs
Denver, KC restaurants make I-70 barbecue bet for charity on Chiefs-Broncos outcome
The Chiefs are a heavy favorite to win an 11th straight game against the Broncos in the series between AFC rivals.
But if the Broncos should happen to pull the upset, there are going to be some happy kids in Denver and Kansas City.
That’s because Joe’s Kansas City and G-Que barbecue in Denver made a bet on Sunday’s game. The loser will buy lunch for 100 kids in each city.
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will work with Operation Breakthrough to feed the kids if the Broncos prevail. That’s not a bad prize for seeing your favorite team lose.
Should the Chiefs win again, former K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make sure the kids get the Denver barbecue through his foundation.
Jason Ganahl, founder G-Que barbecue, tweeted this:
Comments