Clyde Edwards-Helaire, two other Chiefs teammates missed practice Thursday. Here’s why

The Chiefs have added another player to their injury report.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) joined cornerback Bashaud Breeland (illness) and reserve linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle) in sitting out Thursday’s practice.

Breeland and O’Daniel missed practice for the second straight day, and it appears the Chiefs won’t have O’Daniel, a core special teams contributor, available for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“He’s got a high-ankle sprain, so it’s going to take a minute,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday.

O’Daniel suffered the injury in last week’s game at Tampa Bay. Sunday evening’s availability for Edward-Helaire and Breeland will become more clear when the Chiefs practice Friday.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagonon (hip) and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin (knee) returned to full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

The Chiefs listed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee) and offensive lineman Mike Remmers (neck, rib) as full participants in practice for the second straight day.

For the Broncos, running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) and linebacker Malik Reed (shin) put in a limited practice after not getting in on-field work Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was limited for a second straight day, while tackle Demar Dotson (hand, not injury related), safety P.J. Locke (shoulder) , cornerback Duke Dawson (chest) and guard Graham Glasgow (calf) practiced fully.

Safety Trey Marshall (shin) and kicker Brandon McManus (not injury related) did not practice.