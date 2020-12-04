Chiefs’ keys vs. Broncos: Force Broncos to produce points; matchup favors ground game

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) and others during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. AP

The Chiefs (10-1) and Denver Broncos (4-7) meet up for the 122nd time in their all-time series.

This AFC West rivalry has become a one-sided affair in recent years, however, as the Chiefs look to win their 11th straight in the series when the two teams take the field on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

A win would also clinch the AFC West for the Chiefs, marking a fifth consecutive division title for KC.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, who seek to improve to 11-1 on the season and keep pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the chase for the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason.

KEEP FOOT ON THE GAS PEDAL

Oddly enough, the Broncos totaled more first downs (24-17) and yards (411-286) than the Chiefs in Week 7.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t needed in a 43-16 win over the Broncos, as Kansas City received big-play touchdowns from other areas.

Safety Daniel Sorensen returned a Drew Lock interception for a touchdown, while Byron Pringle scorched the Broncos with a 102-yard kickoff return for a score.

“It was an unusual game,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. “They had a 100-plus yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and they had a 50-something yard pick-six for a touchdown. They had some short field.

“So, it was unusual circumstances — their offense against our defense. As a result, their team beat our team. The way the game played out, their offense didn’t — it wasn’t a normal game for them or a normal game for our defense.”

Unique, indeed, but Mahomes has emerged in recent weeks to remind the league why he is the frontrunner for the MVP award.

Over the past four games, Mahomes has accounted for 1,598 yards passing and 14 touchdowns with one interception. His two favorite targets have been wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who comes off a 269-yard receiving and three-touchdown performance, and tight end Travis Kecle.

With Mahomes and Co. on a hot streak, the Chiefs lead the NFL in total yards (425.8 per game) and are second in points scored per game (31.6).

The two statistics are notable because the Broncos have experienced issues in the scoring department and rank 31st in the league, averaging just 19 points per game.

While the Week 7 game might have been an anomaly on how the two teams have played each other in the past, the Chiefs have too much offensive firepower for the Broncos.

Get Mahomes going early and often, which will apply tremendous pressure on the Broncos to do something they haven’t had much success accomplishing in 2020 — consistently score points.

Denver has topped 20 or more points just five times this season. In comparison, Kansas City has topped 20 points or more in all games and aims to score at least 23 points for the 26th consecutive game (regular season and postseason) to extend an NFL record.

GET GROUND GAME GOING

The Chiefs have been a pass-happy team against good run defenses over the past month, but could finally catch a break Sunday to unleash the ground game.

Denver enters the contest ranked 31st in the league against the run, allowing 131.3 yards per game. The Broncos also come off a game where they allowed 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Not exactly a good table setter against a Chiefs’ ground game, which is better than their currently ranking of 18th in the league (111.3 yards per game).

In Week 7, the Chiefs totaled 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against the Broncos. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire paced the attack with 46 yards rushing and the score on eight carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, while Le’Veon Bell totaled 39 yards on six carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush.

If there’s a contest for the Chiefs’ backfield to shine after squaring off in Week 12 against the Buccaneers’ then-No. 1 run defense, Sunday night certainly qualifies.

The Chiefs won’t have to get too creative on offense if they turn Edwards-Helaire and Bell loose in an exploitable matchup.

BE WARY OF LOCK

Broncos second-year quarterback Drew Lock is 0-2 against the Chiefs, but he doesn’t lack for talent. Take away the two losses, and Lock would boast a 7-4 career record as a starter.

There’s something about the Chiefs, however, that causes him issues as he has yet to throw for a touchdown against KC, but has accounted for three interceptions.

And the Broncos signal caller absorbed responsibility for his part in Week 7’s loss.

“We just turned the ball over,” Lock said Wednesday during a Zoom call. “That was it, plain and simple. I threw the pick-six. We turned the ball over earlier in that game, too. If we just keep the ball in our hands and take what they give us, I think we can have a better outing this time to make the difference in the scoreboard. Our biggest focus is taking care of the ball this week and like I said, doing our job one play at a time.”

Lock has weapons with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, and tight end Noah Fant, among others. And depending on Phillip Lindsay’s knee, the Broncos have a running game to keep the Chiefs’ defense honest.

Simply put, the Chiefs can’t afford to take Lock, who prepped at Lee’s Summit High School, lightly in his second homecoming game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Maintain consistent pressure on Lock and rattle him.

KEEP EYE ON PRIZE

The Chiefs enter the part of the season where there could be some scoreboard watching.

But in this case, the Chiefs will need to wait for Monday night to see how the Steelers do against Washington.

Either way, the Chiefs can’t lose a game against a Denver team they’ve dominated in recent years.

A victory not only clinches a playoff berth and the AFC West with four games to go in the regular season, but would continue to apply pressure on the Steelers with the postseason looming on the horizon.