The Chiefs will start selling playoff tickets next week. Here’s how it will work

If (or more likely when) the Chiefs host playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, there will be fans in the stands.

The Chiefs will begin selling tickets next week for potential home playoff games, though they will limit them to the same 22% capacity as their eight regular-season contests.

Season-ticket holders will have the first crack at purchasing a package on Monday that includes tickets for all three possible playoff games — a Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and the AFC Championship Game. If tickets remain available, they will be released to Jackson County taxpayers at 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 and then the general public at noon later that day.

The Chiefs (10-1) currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the AFC, one win shy of the undefeated Steelers. Under the NFL’s refined playoff bracket, the second seed would host the seventh seed on Wild Card Weekend.

The Chiefs have sold tickets all season in pods of up to six seats, a structure that remains in place for the postseason in an effort to try to socially distance those who did not come to the game together. They will maintain other COVID-19 safety procedures, as well, they announced, which include a mask mandate other than when actively eating or drinking.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metro is 852.