Chiefs-Broncos prediction? They’ll beat Denver and postseason planning can begin in KC

With a victory over the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive year and avoid the fate of the franchise’s previous Super Bowl-winning team.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs after winning Super Bowl IV. But the NFL was a different world in 1970, with a four-team playoff bracket instead of the seven that will qualify from each conference this year. And that first season after the NFL-AFL merger wasn’t exactly a disaster for the Chiefs, who finished 7-5-2.

But after making the playoffs in 1971, the Chiefs went 15 years until their next postseason appearance. Assuming they clinch a spot this season, which they no doubt will, this will be their sixth straight year in the playoffs. If the Patriots don’t make the postseason and Kansas City does, the Chiefs will own the NFL’s longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances.

Can the Chiefs clinch a fifth straight AFC West crown by beating the Broncos? Yes, but for that to happen the Raiders would have to lose to the very bad Jets earlier in the day.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV//Radio: NBC (Ch. 41), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 14

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 29-17

The Broncos have had success running the ball against the Chiefs, and their defense has pressured Mahomes as well as any AFC West opponent, averaging nearly two sacks in his six career starts against them. But the Broncos haven’t won any of those games and lug a 10-game losing streak in this series into Sunday’s prime-time encounter. Former Missouri star Drew Lock would need to have one of his better games this season for Denver to have a chance. The Chiefs’ defense had good stretches last week against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, though, and you can look for more of the same on Sunday.