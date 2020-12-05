Chiefs get offensive line help ahead of Denver game, and it’s a familiar face

The Chiefs lost only three starters from their Super Bowl championship offense, but one of them will be back in uniform Sunday.

The Chiefs have promoted Stefen Wisniewski to the game-day roster for the matchup with Denver. Wisniewski, 31, signed with the team’s practice squad last month after the Steelers released him.

During a unique 2020 season with roster adaptations, the NFL has allowed every team to elevate two members of the practice squad to the game-day roster. Wisniewski isn’t the only one to get the call for Sunday — defensive back Chris Lammons will also be up.

Wisniewski started at guard during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run last season.

“Wis is going to do anything and everything to make sure he’s getting himself back ready to play and getting himself right where he needs to be in case we need him to plug in right away,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said earlier this week. “He’s a sharp kid. He understands the system. And Coach (Andy) Heck does a great job with those guys on top of that.”

The Chiefs also placed linebacker Dorian O’Daniel on injured reserve, ensuring he misses at least three weeks. O’Daniel, a core special teams player, suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s win in Tampa Bay.