SportsBeat KC: Even leaving TD on the field, Chiefs found way to beat Broncos

It wasn’t a conventional victory, but the Chiefs beat the Broncos Sunday night, leaving a touchdown on the field.

The Chiefs are so good they don’t even need all the touchdowns they score. Well, not really. But that happened in Sunday’s 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs left a touchdown on the field by not challenging an official’s call on a pass Tyreek Hill didn’t know he caught.

All’s well that ends well for the Chiefs, who improved to 11-1 with the victory and clinched a berth in the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat Live after the game. Now it’s a SportsBeat KC podcast.

