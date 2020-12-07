Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz blasts Jets for terrible defense on Raiders’ winning TD

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun AP

The biggest play from Sunday’s NFL games helped the Raiders stay in the thick of the playoff race and kept the Jets in line to get the top pick in next year’s draft.

Las Vegas trailed New York by four points with 13 seconds to play when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a 46-yard bomb to Henry Ruggs III for a touchdown and a shocking 31-28 victory.

It was a great pass ... and a terrible defensive call. Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz couldn’t believe the Jets blitzed when all they needed to do was keep the Raiders (who didn’t have any timeouts) out of the end zone.

There has been talk about the Jets trying to tank to get the first overall pick in next year’s draft so they can get Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who grew up in Excelsior Springs, called for the blitz that allowed the Raiders to win the game.

Schwartz doesn’t believe Williams was thinking about the 2021 draft when he dialed up the blitz.

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who is now with Fox Sports, wasn’t so sure the fix wasn’t in.

Whatever the case, Jets safety Marcus Maye wasn’t trying to lose, and he called out Williams after the game.

“That situation, just has to be a better call,” Maye told the New York Post. “We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time.”

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
