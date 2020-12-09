Tyreek Hill sits out Chiefs practice on Wednesday. Here’s why

The Chiefs practiced without the fastest man on their roster Wednesday.

Tyreek Hill missed the opening installment for Sunday’s game with the Dolphins because of an illness, coach Andy Reid said. The illness is not COVID-19 related, Reid added.

Chiefs offensive lineman Yasir Durant was also absent from practice with an illness, also not COVID-19 related, and starting linebacker Damien Wilson sat out with a knee injury.

Reid did not anticipate how long each of them might be out.

Hill, 26, is in the midst of the most productive season of his five-year career. He has 74 catches for 1,079 yards, and he leads the NFL with 13 touchdowns, already a career-best with four games left on the schedule.

Wilson’s absence is not a small one. He has been on the field for 61% of the team’s defensive plays this year. In his second season with the Chiefs, he has 68 combined tackles — third on the team behind co-leaders Daniel Sorensen and Anthony Hitchens, who have 73 — along with one forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

Durant, an undrafted free agent from Mizzou, has played only 14 offensive snaps this season, though he’s been part of special teams units for seven consecutive weeks and is a top backup for multiple positions along the line.