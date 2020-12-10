Join the A-Team on SportsBeat Live. We’ll be talking Chiefs, tie-breakers and Tua

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes and defensive end Frank Clark and his daughter were among the celebrants with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after KC beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Kansas City Star

The Chiefs will find themselves in a familiar setting on Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where they won the Super Bowl in February. Confetti won’t fly like the it did the last time, but the game against the Miami Dolphins brings its own importance.

The Chiefs and Steelers share the AFC’s best record at 11-1, but although Pittsburgh suffered its first loss earlier this week, they hold the tie-break advantage at the moment. We’ll talk about the tie-breakers, the Dolphins and their rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on SportsBeat Live with host Blair Kerkhoff and the A-Team of Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

Join us with you questions, and predictions. Together, maybe we’ll get this red zone issue figured out.