Chiefs safety Mathieu is a surprise addition to injury report ahead of Dolphins game

The Chiefs had a surprise addition to Friday’s injury/practice report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who wasn’t listed Wednesday and Thursday, showed up as a limited participant on the final report with a hip injury, and the Chiefs officially designated him as questionable for Sunday’s Week 14 game.

Mathieu is the heart and soul of the defense and his five interceptions, including three in the past two games, leads the team. If Mathieu can’t play Sunday, the Chiefs have safeties Daniel Sorensen, Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts on the active 53-player roster.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke to the media after Friday’s practice but before the injury report came out, and didn’t hint at any issues with Mathieu.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are also down a starting linebacker for Sunday’s game. Damien Wilson (knee) missed a third straight day of practice Friday and is officially ruled out.

Reid indicated that rookie Willie Gay Jr., the team’s second-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, would fill in for Wilson alongside veteran Anthony Hitchens.

“You could say that,” Reid said. “Yes.”

Gay, who landed on the injury report this week with a groin injury, practiced fully all three days.

The Chiefs also have linebackers Ben Niemann, who is also a core special teams contributor, and Darius Harris, who has yet to be active for a game since being called up from the practice squad in late September, on their active 53-player roster.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced fully Friday for a second straight day after not doing so Wednesday, while rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) practiced fully the entire week. Neither Hill nor Edwards-Helaire carry a game designation on the injury report and are expected to suit up Sunday after good showing in practice.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee), right tackle Mike Remmers (neck, rib), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle) and offensive linemen Martinas Rankin (knee) and rookie Yasir Durant practiced fully Friday. None is assigned a game designation, signaling each is available for full duty.

For the Dolphins, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) put in a full practice Friday after being limited the previous two days. Guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) and running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) are listed as out, while linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) are questionable.