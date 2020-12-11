Chiefs prediction: Chiefs seem to turn all of their games into fourth-quarter drama

It’s not a record, but more of a note: With the Patriots’ loss to the Rams Thursday, the Chiefs, who take an 11-1 record to Miami, now have the longest current streak of double-digit-victory seasons — six.

The Patriots, who fell to 6-7 with the loss, had their run ended at 17. That’s one more than the next-longest streak: The 49ers won at least 10 games each season from 1983-98.

But here’s how rare it is to own a stretch as long as the Chiefs’: Besides the Patriots and 49ers, only the Colts and Cowboys have put together streaks of at least seven double-digit-win seasons. NFL teams played 12 games through 1960, and 14 through 1977, so it was mathematically more difficult in earlier years.

It’s difficult anytime now, thanks to the salary cap, the draft and balanced scheduling. What the Patriots, whose playoff chances are now down to 4%, according to fivethirtyeight.com, accomplished was amazing.

What the Chiefs have done under Andy Reid, with three years of Alex Smith at quarterback and three with Patrick Mahomes, marks the most productive stretch of regular-season winning in team history.

Kickoff: Noon (Central), at Hard Rock, Stadium, MIami Gardens, Fla.

TV//radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 7

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 24-20

The Chiefs confront a solid Dolphins defense that ranks second in points allowed (17.7) and gives up the fewest touchdown passes per game (1.2) in the NFL. A storyline the past couple of weeks for the Chiefs is failure in the red zone, a run of seven straight trips inside opponents’ 20 without a touchdown. Miami is more than capable of extending that streak. But this is also a game in which the Chiefs’ defense can come up big.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tua Tagovialoa appears headed for stardom. He hasn’t thrown an interception this season, but is he ready for this big moment? The Chiefs will be, but look for another outcome decided late in the fourth quarter. When it comes to late-game drama, the Chiefs can’t seem to help themselves.