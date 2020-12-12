Chiefs’ Mahomes vs. Dolphins’ Tagovailoa: the veteran Super Bowl champ vs. the rookie

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an established superstar, while Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa could soon follow. They share a lot in common, too.

They are franchise quarterbacks for their respective reams, are former first-round picks, have a knack for making hard throws look simple and can utilize their legs to make plays when necessary.

And they are both represented by agents Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabott.

“He’s actually in the same agency as me,” Mahomes said. “So we were able to talk through that.”

One more thing: The two signal-callers share a clear admiration for one another.

“When you think of Patrick, you just think of someone who’s very explosive, a generational talent,” Tagovailoa told the Miami media. “He can do it all — on the run, in the pocket, look right, throw it behind his head — whatever you want, that guy’s got it. So, all the respect in the world from me to him.”

Mahomes reciprocated with compliments.

“He’s super-talented,” Mahomes said. “He understands what it takes to win football games, and I think it comes from playing at Alabama and winning those national championships there. He understands exactly what needs to be done to win football games.”

This QB matchup is one of the more interesting aspects of Sunday’s game as the Dolphins (8-4) seek to remain in the playoff hunt while the Chiefs (11-1), who’ve already secured their return ticket to the postseason, chase the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Mahomes, who is 35-8 as a starter, posted a perfect 5-0 start to his career, while Tagovailoa enters Sunday’s game 4-1 with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Tagovailoa became the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least one touchdown pass and no interceptions in each of his first five career starts, joining Jeff Kemp, who accomplished the feat in 1984.

The Chiefs’ quarterback has gone on to win a Super Bowl and the championship game’s MVP award. He also earned league MVP recognition following a breakout 2018 season, as well as first-team All-Pro honors. And he’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Will Tagovailoa one day measure up to Mahomes’ greatness? Mahomes himself pointed out one area in which Tagovailoa, who threw for a career-high 296 yards last weekend, already excels.

“He knows how to manage the game and manage the situation,” Mahomes said. “I mean, he does a good job of knowing that his defense, his special teams are working and (he) can do what he can on offense to put up enough points to win football games.

“He’s done that his whole career and that’s truly a remarkable thing. I mean, that’s something that I wasn’t that good at my first year here and obviously he has the talent.”

Will Tagovailoa attempt any Mahomes-like sidearm or no-look passes against the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium?

“I’m not too sure,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t practice, like, any of those really. So really, if I have to make a throw sidearm, then I guess that’s how it’ll happen in the game.”