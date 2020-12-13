Chiefs overcome horrendous first quarter to lead Dolphins 14-10 at halftime: analysis

The Chiefs spotted the Miami Dolphins 10 points before finding their offense at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Burdened by mistakes on their first three possessions in the stadium where they won Super Bowl LIV in February, the Chiefs found the end zone on a 32-yard Tyreek Hill end-around. Patrick Mahomes’ completions of 21 and 9 yards to Travis Kelce and 13 to Demarcus Robinson set it up.

Anthony Sherman and Robinson threw key blocks to spring Hill for his second rushing touchdown and 15th overall this season.

The second touchdown, a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce was set up by Tyrann Mathieu’s team-leading sixth interception this season. It was the first interception thrown by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season.

The Chiefs get the ball to start the second half leading 14-10.

Finally, a sack. Then another

Rookie Mike Danna got to Tagovailoa in the second quarter and Tershawn Wharton helped to finish off the sack. The significance? It was the Chiefs’ first sack in four games.

Frank Clark came up with a second just before halftime to end a Dolphins scoring threat. It was Clark’s fifth sack this season and first since the Panthers game in Week 9.

The worst quarter of Mahomes’ career

How about this six-snap sequence for the Chiefs offense:

Mahomes’ third interception of the season. A screen pass intended for Kelce was deflected and picked. The Chiefs caught a break when Jason Sanders’ 45-yard field goal sailed wide right.

A fumbled snap. It appeared Mahomes took his eye of snap by Austin Reiter and had to fall on the ball for a 9-yard loss.

A 7-yard completion to Kelce.

A 30-yard sack. Mahomes couldn’t escape the pressure, shifted in reverse and was taken down for the sack of a lifetime by Jerome Baker. After a short Tommy Townsend punt, the Dolphins cashed in with a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.

A 37-yard catch and run by Sammy Watkins, who made a terrific leap to pick up extra hards.

Mahomes’ second interception. A short pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire sailed high. Edwards-Helaire leaped and deflected the ball into the arms of safety Eric Rowe.

Of Mahomes last six interceptions, four have come at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Chiefs’ beat the 49ers for the championship earlier this year.

All of this occurred in the first quarter, easily the worst of Mahomes’ career. Sunday was his 49th career start, including the playoffs.

And the Dolphins were without key players

The Dolphins entered the game with some game day lineup changes.

Running back DeAndre Washington, who spent last season with the Chiefs and was traded to Miami on Nov. 3, got his first start this season. Washington replaced Myles Gaskin, who was played on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On the inactive list were linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts. Van Noy has played through a hip injury each of the last two weeks. He practiced on Friday.