Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire to appear in virtual event to honor military

Clyde Edwards-Helaire grew up with a regimented schedule and a certain understanding of rules not to break.

Be on time. Dress properly for every occasion. Follow through on your commitments.

His parents wouldn’t have it any other way. A mom in the army. A step-father in the Marines and law enforcement.

“Some people think they abide by rules (and some) want to be rebels. But I just always fell in line,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I really never questioned it. It was always just, ‘OK, that’s what’s asked of me, and then that’s what’s done.’

“I feel like that helps me a lot with the NFL, too.”

On Tuesday night, Edwards-Helaire will marry his childhood with his early adulthood.

Edwards-Helaire is scheduled to participate in a USAA Salute to Service Virtual Lounge at 8 p.m. Tuesday. He will talk with military members, veterans and their families while also taking time to recognize those who are based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Riley.

All military members and veterans are asked to submit questions to Edwards-Helaire in advance on the SaluteToService.com website. Edwards-Helaire, the fourth NFL player this season to participate in the virtual event, will answer a selection of the questions on the same website, available for all to watch at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The virtual appearances replace an annual event that takes place at the Super Bowl. Trey Wingo will host the conversation.

“USAA has been pretty much part of my life my entire life,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Just knowing that they were a service partner with the NFL and now thankfully I’m in the NFL, I can finally do something and give back to a company that’s been there my whole life. Being able to do this Salute to Service partnership with USAA is something special and close to my heart.”

As for what to expect — the questions are a bit of the anything-goes flavor — Edwards-Helaire said he has prepared himself to talk about life and some football.

The Chiefs selected him with the final pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after he helped LSU to a national championship. In his rookie season, he has 167 carries for 724 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He also has 293 receiving yards and one touchdown. He totaled 91 yards in Sunday’s 33-27 win against Miami.